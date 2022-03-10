The Lacey Historical Commission has announced that it is accepting nominations for the 2022 Lacey Historian of the Year Award in honor of Lacey History Month in May.
Established in 2002, the award recognizes local residents and organizations that have made significant contributions to the preservation or promotion of Lacey’s history.
Nominations are being accepted now through March 31.
Nomination forms are available online here and at the Lacey Parks, Culture, and Recreation Department. The Lacey Historical Commission will consider award candidates at its regular meeting held online via Zoom on April 20 at 6 p.m.