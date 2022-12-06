Independent distributor Harbor Wholesale has acquired Modesto, California-based MTC Distributing Co.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The combined companies, which have more than $1 billion of collective purchasing power, operate four distribution centers on the West Coast, serving customers from the Canadian border to just north of Los Angeles.
MTC Distributing will remain independently operated in Modesto, with the current leadership team remaining in place. Tom Eakin, CEO and third-generation owner of MTC Distributing, will remain with the new company in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.
Said Justin Erickson, Harbor Foods' CEO and fourth-generation owner, in a prepared statement, “This is an incredible opportunity to bring our family companies together into the fourth generation and beyond, maintaining and enhancing the culture that's made MTC and Harbor successful for a century. MTC celebrated 100 years in 2021, and Harbor will join them in 2023. We look forward to entering our next 100 years with an incredible team of industry professionals who share common values and a similar obsession with our customers' success."