The Lacey City Council has announced that it is recruiting for one vacancy on the Capital Area Regional — Public Facilities District (CAR-PFD) Board and seeking recommendations from local organizations.
The vacancy is for a first-term position that begins March 1 and expires March 1, 2027.
The CAR-PFD, a municipal corporation, is a special taxing district created in 2003 by Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater, and Thurston County. The CAR-PFD finances payments on bonds issued by Lacey and Olympia for construction of two regional event centers: Lacey’s Regional Athletic Complex and Olympia’s Hands on Children’s Museum.
Those interested can submit a letter of interest and résumé, and include any pertinent volunteer experience, background information, or expertise to CityClerk@ci.lacey.wa.us. Any questions should be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at (360) 491-3214 or CityClerk@ci.lacey.wa.us.