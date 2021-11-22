The Lacey City Council is currently looking to fill two vacancies on the planning commission and the historical commission.
Comprising nine members, the City’s planning commission develops recommendations for long-range comprehensive plans and policies within Lacey and areas outside City limits able to be annexed. The group meets on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 5 p.m.; members, who must live in the city to be eligible, serve three-year terms with a two-term limit.
The eight-member Lacey Historical Commission fosters historic preservation and develops information that bolsters Lacey’s historical significance. This group meets on the third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m., with members serving three-year terms with a two-term limit. Lacey residents and Lacey Urban Growth Area residents alike are eligible to apply.
To get more information or get an application, contact Brandon Carter at (360) 413-4387 or BCarter@ci.lacey.wa.us. The application also can be downloaded here.