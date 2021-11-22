Courtesy of Pic Jumbo via Pexels
The Lacey City Council is currently looking to fill two vacancies on the planning commission and the historical commission. 

Comprising nine members, the City’s planning commission develops recommendations for long-range comprehensive plans and policies within Lacey and areas outside City limits able to be annexed. The group meets on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 5 p.m.; members, who must live in the city to be eligible, serve three-year terms with a two-term limit.

The eight-member Lacey Historical Commission fosters historic preservation and develops information that bolsters Lacey’s historical significance. This group meets on the third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m., with members serving three-year terms with a two-term limit. Lacey residents and Lacey Urban Growth Area residents alike are eligible to apply.

To get more information or get an application, contact Brandon Carter at (360) 413-4387 or BCarter@ci.lacey.wa.us. The application also can be downloaded here.