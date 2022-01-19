From a previous ceremony. Courtesy of the Chamber.

The Lacey South Sound Chamber is recognizing and celebrating local businesses and organizations for their achievements, community contributions, and milestones at its annual Business Awards Luncheon scheduled for Feb. 2.

This year’s event will be held at the Indian Summer Golf & Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The awards fall into seven categories: Think Chamber First, Community Giving, Got Grit, Armed Forces Champion, Entrepreneur of the Year, Legacy, and Business of the Year. The nominees for the 2022 Business of the Year award are Chicago Title Insurance Company, Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor, and Prime Lending 

In addition to the Business of the Year award, the nominees for the other categories are:

Think Chamber First

  • Olympic Transmission and Auto Care
  • PC Technologies
  • U.S. Bank Home Mortgage

Community Service

  • All Kids Win
  • American Cancer Society
  • North Thurston Education Foundation

Got Grit Award

  • Lacey MakerSpace
  • Linnea’s A Unique Boutique
  • Sandstone Distillery

Armed Forces Champion Award

  • Ed Kunkel Real Estate
  • S. Stewart Ridgeway CPA, Retired
  • Steadman Properties

Entrepreneur of the Year

  • Thrive Nutrition
  • Lacey Bin Wash
  • Enlightenment Home Care

Legacy Award

  • B & R Flooring America
  • Capital Development Company
  • Merle Norman Cosmetics, Wigs and Day Spa