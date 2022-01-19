The Lacey South Sound Chamber is recognizing and celebrating local businesses and organizations for their achievements, community contributions, and milestones at its annual Business Awards Luncheon scheduled for Feb. 2.
This year’s event will be held at the Indian Summer Golf & Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The awards fall into seven categories: Think Chamber First, Community Giving, Got Grit, Armed Forces Champion, Entrepreneur of the Year, Legacy, and Business of the Year. The nominees for the 2022 Business of the Year award are Chicago Title Insurance Company, Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor, and Prime Lending
In addition to the Business of the Year award, the nominees for the other categories are:
Think Chamber First
- Olympic Transmission and Auto Care
- PC Technologies
- U.S. Bank Home Mortgage
Community Service
- All Kids Win
- American Cancer Society
- North Thurston Education Foundation
Got Grit Award
- Lacey MakerSpace
- Linnea’s A Unique Boutique
- Sandstone Distillery
Armed Forces Champion Award
- Ed Kunkel Real Estate
- S. Stewart Ridgeway CPA, Retired
- Steadman Properties
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Thrive Nutrition
- Lacey Bin Wash
- Enlightenment Home Care
Legacy Award
- B & R Flooring America
- Capital Development Company
- Merle Norman Cosmetics, Wigs and Day Spa