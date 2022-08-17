Korsmo Construction is hosting its inaugural Trades and Career Fair tomorrow, Aug. 18, from 12-4 p.m. at Silas High School in Tacoma.
The event, which is geared toward students and adult job seekers in Pierce County, is being put on collaboratively with R3 Community Services, the City of Tacoma, and Tacoma Public Schools' Career & Technical Education Department, with more than 50 organizations and employers attending.
Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, Tacoma Public Schools Superintendent Josh Garcia, City of Tacoma councilmembers, and several other special guests are expected to make appearances.
Find out more about the event here.