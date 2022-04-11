The Kitsap Economic Development Alliance (KEDA) held on March 30 a virtual annual meeting during which it honored four Kitsap Economic Champions.
Awarding Economic Champion honors is a highlight of KEDA’s Annual Meetings. This year, four community members were recognized, including a posthumous Lifetime Economic Champion award in honor of Rear Admiral Bruce A. Harlow JAGC, U.S. Navy (Ret.), who passed away last year. The award recognized Harlow’s service to country and many contributions to Kitsap County, including his passion for engaging and encouraging a love of marine science in young people as manifested in his work and leadership with the reopening of the SEA Discovery Center in Poulsbo.
Awards also went to:
- CEO of Kitsap Bank and outgoing KEDA Board member and past chair Steve Politakis, who was recognized for his leadership and service to the community;
- KEDA Business Development Director Kathy Cocus, who will be retiring this coming October after 21 years at KEDA and was recognized for her achievements and economic development work in Kitsap County; and
- Port Madison Enterprises Board President and KEDA Executive Board member Greg George was recognized for his leadership on the KEDA Board.
During the meeting, KEDA staff also presented the 2021 Annual Report.
Documents, presentations, and video from the event can be viewed on the KEDA website.