The Credit Union National Association has awarded Kitsap Credit Union the 2021 Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award and the 2021 Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award.
The Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award is given to one credit union that has shown its social responsibility through projects carried out within the community. Additionally, the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award is granted to a company that has demonstrated its commitment to the “People-Helping-People” philosophy.
Kitsap Credit received the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award in recognition of its team’s efforts to feed the community amid the food crisis heightened by the global pandemic. The credit union also received the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Service Award for helping provide local businesses with essential aid through the PPP loan program.
“At a time where hunger was growing exponentially, our team gathered food and fed our neighbors. When our small businesses were desperate for help, our organization became a certified SBA lender and developed our PPP program all in a matter of three weeks,” said Kitsap Credit Union CEO Shawn Gilfedder in a prepared statement. “The quality of work and rapid speed in which these programs were executed is the quintessential example of the Kitsap Credit Union team’s dedication to our community. We are honored to be recognized with these two awards by the Credit Union National Association.”