Bolstering its mission of giving back to the communities it serves, Kitsap Credit Union has launched the KCUCares Foundation to unify like-minded individuals and groups wanting to mitigate hunger and homelessness and assist with financial wellness.
The Foundation made its first contribution in December.
“Through collaborating with The KCUCares Foundation, individuals and businesses will belong to an organization who unites and leads them collectively to do good,” said Leah Olson, vice president of marketing and director of the KCUCares Foundation, in a prepared statement. “Our goals are to provide more affordable housing, ensure those who are hungry can receive the help they need, and improve the financial well-being of those who live and work in our communities.”
The KCUCares Foundation made its first contribution at the KCU Holiday Treats & Eats Event on Dec. 13, where the Foundation distributed $150,000 to 25 local food banks and backpacks for kids feeding programs.
Food bank recipients included Northwest Harvest, Graham South Hill Food Bank, Puyallup Food Bank, Port Townsend Food Bank, Tri Area Food Bank, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Central Kitsap Food Bank, Bremerton Food Line, North Kitsap Fishline, ShareNet, South Kitsap Helpline, North Mason Food Bank, Greater Gig Harbor Foundation, and Gig Harbor Peninsula Fish.
Backpack program recipients included Food Backpack 4 kids, Coalition of Churches, Backpacks for Kids of Port Orchard, ShareNet, North Kitsap Fishline, Bremerton Backpack Brigade, Central Kitsap Food Backpack 4 Kids, Chimacum Backpacks for Kids, Kiwanis Backpack Program, United Way of Pierce County, and Parkway Community Services.