The U.S. Department of Treasury has awarded Kitsap Credit Union with a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) designation. The designation is awarded to institutions that go out of their way to be inclusive.
“We are very excited about the value the CDFI designation will bring to our communities,” said Kitsap Credit Union CEO Shawn Gilfedder in a release. “As a CDFI credit union we will be able to expand the population we serve and magnify what we will be able to offer them, bringing them closer to fulfilling their dreams.”
With the CDFI designation, the Bremerton-based credit union can now offer low-cost mortgages for first-time home buyers, loans for small businesses, and strategic loans designed to help members build their credit.
Kitsap Credit Union is now strategizing how they will be allocating their CDFI grants. The current plan is to focus on servicing underserved communities in their region.
“Our goals through our CDFI efforts are to help financially educate our community and in turn promote a healthier local economy,” Gilfedder added.