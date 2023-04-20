Kitsap Credit Union announced that it has been awarded a $660,000 Community Development Financial Institution grant. The credit union “will begin to develop plans to allocate the CDFI grants," a release noted.
In January 2022, Kitsap Credit Union shared that the U.S. Department of the Treasury had designated it a CDFI. Gaining the CDFI status allowed Kitsap Credit Union the opportunity to apply for federal funding to further provide financial services to those community members in economic need.
“Now that we have been awarded this grant, our credit union will begin to develop plans to allocate the CDFI grants,” said Kitsap Credit Union CEO Shawn Gilfedder in a prepared statement. “We are looking to expand our services and products for the underserved populations in our communities, including women’s entrepreneurship and the Indigenous population.”