Kitsap Bank announced on Valentine’s Day that it was donating $15,000 to local nonprofits as part of the bank's “#causegood” mission.
For every hour that Kitsap Bank employees volunteered in 2022, the bank donated funds to a nonprofit of its choice, a release said. Employees volunteered a total of more than 2,700 hours. The nonprofits receiving the surprise donation were notified yesterday.
The nonprofits receiving Kitsap Bank support are:
- Bremerton Foodline
- Central Kitsap Food Bank
- Coffee Oasis
- Eastside Baby Corner
- Gig Harbor Fish Food Bank
- Habitat for Humanity of Clallam
- Habitat for Humanity of East Jefferson
- Harbor Wildwatch
- Holly Ridge Center
- Sequim Food Bank
- South Kitsap Helpline
- Washington Women in Need
- Housing Resources Bainbridge
- Jefferson Land Trust
- Jumping Mouse Children’s Center
- Kitsap Mental Health Services
- Martha & Mary Meals on Wheels Kitsap
- North Kitsap Fishline
- North Mason Food Bank
- NW Furniture Bank
- Peninsula Behavioral Health
- Port Angeles Food Bank
In addition to the Valentine's Day donations, Kitsap Bank also provided more than $400,000 to more than 100 area nonprofits in 2022 through the bank’s Community Connections Program. Over the past five years, Kitsap Bank has invested more than $2.2 million back into the community through sponsorships, donations, and volunteer activities, the release said.
To learn more about Kitsap Bank’s campaigns to support its community, visit its website.