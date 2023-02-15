Kitsap Bank

For every hour that Kitsap Bank employees volunteered in 2022, the bank donated funds to a nonprofit of its choice.

 Courtesy of Kitsap Bank

Kitsap Bank announced on Valentine’s Day that it was donating $15,000 to local nonprofits as part of the bank's “#causegood” mission.

For every hour that Kitsap Bank employees volunteered in 2022, the bank donated funds to a nonprofit of its choice, a release said. Employees volunteered a total of more than 2,700 hours. The nonprofits receiving the surprise donation were notified yesterday. 

The nonprofits receiving Kitsap Bank support are: 

  • Bremerton Foodline
  • Central Kitsap Food Bank
  • Coffee Oasis
  • Eastside Baby Corner
  • Gig Harbor Fish Food Bank
  • Habitat for Humanity of Clallam
  • Habitat for Humanity of East Jefferson
  • Harbor Wildwatch
  • Holly Ridge Center
  • Sequim Food Bank
  • South Kitsap Helpline
  • Washington Women in Need
  • Housing Resources Bainbridge
  • Jefferson Land Trust
  • Jumping Mouse Children’s Center
  • Kitsap Mental Health Services
  • Martha & Mary Meals on Wheels Kitsap
  • North Kitsap Fishline
  • North Mason Food Bank
  • NW Furniture Bank
  • Peninsula Behavioral Health
  • Port Angeles Food Bank

In addition to the Valentine's Day donations, Kitsap Bank also provided more than $400,000 to more than 100 area nonprofits in 2022 through the bank’s Community Connections Program. Over the past five years, Kitsap Bank has invested more than $2.2 million back into the community through sponsorships, donations, and volunteer activities, the release said.

To learn more about Kitsap Bank’s campaigns to support its community, visit its website.