Kitsap Bank has announced that senior vice president and chief marketing officer Shannon Childs is retiring effective Dec. 31.
Childs has served as the bank’s marketing director for the last 18 years.
During her time with Kitsap Bank, Childs managed the bank’s Community Connections corporate philanthropy program in addition to leading major marketing initiatives, according to a Kitsap Bank release. She also notably oversaw the bank’s 2008 centennial celebration, drove the establishment of the bank’s now more than seven years running edg3 FUND small business competition, and led the bank’s 2018 rebrand, according to the release.
“I want to thank Shannon for her many years of excellent service to Kitsap Bank,” said Tony George, Kitsap Bank president and chief operating officer, in the release. “Shannon’s imprint will not only be long-standing at Kitsap Bank, but in our community, as well. She has left a legacy of excellence in our marketing department, with a team that is fully prepared to continue that legacy into the future.”
Following Childs’ departure, 17-year bank marketing veteran Janet Silcott will take on the vice president and marketing director roles. Silcott has been with Kitsap since the fall of 2004. Ten-year Kitsap veteran Amber Burton also has been promoted to a marketing officer position.