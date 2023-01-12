Port Orchard-headquartered Kitsap Bank announced that it will be providing more than $400,000 in financial support to more than 100 area nonprofits in 2023 through its Community Connections program.
Kitsap Bank supports a wide range of nonprofits annually in the six counties it serves: Kitsap, Jefferson, Clallam, Mason, Pierce, and King. Kitsap Bank donates annually to local organizations working to support and enrich the community, including those invested in education and youth, environment and sustainability, arts and culture, addressing homelessness and food insecurity, economic and business development, and more, a release said.
In addition to contributing monetarily, bank employees also support the community’s nonprofits directly by volunteering hundreds of hours each year.
“Our local nonprofits help make our community a great place to live and work,” said Steve Politakis, Kitsap Bank’s CEO, in a prepared statement. “It’s our privilege to be able to support these organizations’ missions and witness firsthand their positive impact on our neighbors and friends.”
Over the past five years, Kitsap Bank has invested more than $2.3 million back into the community through sponsorships, donations, and volunteer activities.