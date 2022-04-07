Sandbox VR has opened a free-roam virtual reality (VR) experience that places visitors at the center of the action at its new facility in The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland.
The site is Sandbox VR’s first Washington location.
The Kirkland facility features four virtual reality rooms for experience play and offers five immersive worlds: Curse of Davy Jones, Amber Sky, Star Trek: Discovery, Deadwood Mansion, and UFL (Unbound Fighting League).
“Seattle and the Eastside are vibrant technology hubs, so opening our first Washington location here was an easy decision. We’re already getting a phenomenal response from the local gaming community,” David Friedman, global vice president of real estate for Sandbox VR, said in a news release.
Sandbox VR is a futuristic, fully immersive virtual reality experience for groups of up to six where participants can see and physically interact with everyone inside, just like the real world. Inspired by Star Trek's holodeck, the exclusive worlds let players feel like they are living inside a game or movie, and are built by EA, Sony, and Ubisoft veterans, according to the release.
“It’s a socially immersive gaming experience that provides a unique combination of full body motion capture and virtual reality technologies that allows players to become anyone and go anywhere,” said Karissa Grow, store manager at Sandbox VR.
Players are equipped with a VR headset, haptic vest, backpack, and motion sensors on their wrists and ankles. Participants can see and interact with their team through VR goggles while they free-roam together to complete an experience like defeating zombies in a haunted mansion or participating in a family-friendly Star Trek space mission, according to the release.
“Our goal with The Village at Totem Lake is to create a true mixed-use center which includes retail, restaurants, services, residential, and entertainment all in one place. That’s why we’re excited to welcome Sandbox VR to our lineup and give the community another reason to spend time with us,” Erika Plummer, vice president-leasing at CenterCal Properties, added in a statement.
Experiences are 45 minutes. Tickets are $39 each through April 14. After April 15, prices are $50 per ticket Monday through Thursday, and $55 per ticket Friday through Sunday.