Kinwell Medical Group, which launched in 2021 as a new option for primary care in Washington, has opened another location, this time in Olympia.
Kinwell serves as an exclusive in-network provider for people with Premera Blue Cross or LifeWise Health Plan insurance, significantly reducing how long patients must wait to see a primary care clinician, according to a Kinwell news release. Kinwell’s average wait time for a new-patient appointment is less than 24 hours.
Kinwell has opened 12 clinics throughout Puget Sound and east of the Cascades, with four more coming this year. Its Olympia clinic is at 510 State Ave. NE.
“At Kinwell, our mission is to provide accessible health care to all patients, and build trusted and meaningful relationships,” Dr. Mia Wise, president and chief medical officer of Kinwell Medical Group, said in the release. “We take a holistic approach and consider nutrition, fitness, and behavioral health to ensure we are delivering the best and most personalized care to everyone who walks through our doors. Kinwell has built partnerships with communities all over Washington, and we are excited to bring these services to Olympia and continue connecting patients with high-quality physicians.”
Thurston County is among four counties in Washington and 15 nationally with the highest primary worker shortages, Kinwell said, citing a 2021 Nursing Education study, which highlighted the southern part of Thurston County. The other counties were Mason, Kitsap, and Spokane, the study said.
Kinwell’s clinics provide primary care and behavioral health services, in-person and telehealth visits, online appointment scheduling, and reduced wait times. Kinwell services include treating everyday ailments and managing chronic conditions such as diabetes and depression.
Kinwell also recently opened locations in Renton, Poulsbo, Lynnwood, Seattle (Denny Way), Spokane, and Mill Creek to serve communities with more primary-care options. New clinics will open in Redmond and Bellingham in December, and Ballard and Westlake in Seattle in November, according to Kinwell’s website.
Kinwell also has an office in Wenatchee, Yakima, Pasco, two in Spokane, and one in Spokane Valley, the website notes. The three Spokane County locations were rebranded from Vivacity Care Center clinics, which in 2019 were created in collaboration with Premera, according to a September news release by Kinwell. Kinwell noted a fourth one there also will rebrand this fall.