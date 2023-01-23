Kinwell Medical Group, a provider of primary care and behavioral health services, has opened its newest location in Federal Way.
Kinwell’s new Federal Way clinic is located at 35105 Enchanted Pkwy S. Ste. G101. Kinwell recently opened additional locations in Bellingham, Redmond, Olympia, Poulsbo, Yakima, Lynnwood, Seattle (on Denny Way, Westlake and in Ballard), and Mill Creek.
Kinwell serves as an exclusive in-network provider for people with their health coverage through Premera Blue Cross or LifeWise Health Plan of Washington, offering a reduction in how long patients must wait to see a primary care clinician, a release said. The average wait time for a new patient appointment at Kinwell is less than 24 hours.
Kinwell provides in-person and telehealth visits. Expanded primary care services treat everyday ailments as well as manage chronic conditions such as diabetes and depression, a release said. Kinwell patients have free access to the MyChart app, through which they can make appointments, manage billing, and contact their healthcare team.
For more information, visit here.