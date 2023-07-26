King County Library System Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum announced her retirement this week.
The end of Rosenblum’s tenure, which began in January 2018 following decades in the public-library sphere, will be effective Nov. 30.
"While the decision to retire was not an easy one, I am thankful that my nearly 20-year run as a library director will end at KCLS,” said Rosenblum in a release from the organization. “I have been honored to serve King County residents, and I am proud of the extraordinary work we continue to do to help our patrons grow, learn, and thrive.”
Before joining KCLS, Rosenblum had served as the director of several Silicon Valley library systems and the director and chief librarian of the Brooklyn Public Library.
During Rosenblum’s time with KCLS, the organization won several awards recognizing its services and innovations, like a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association and a finalist honor from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. She also fostered additional online programming, expanded digital collections, and partnerships with Public Health — Seattle & King County to establish KCLS as a place community members could rely on for resources after the onset of the pandemic, the release said. Rosenblum additionally saw through the completion of the 2004 Capitol Bond Building Program in 2019 — a bond that resulted in 17 new, 11 expanded, and 15 renovated libraries — and the establishment in 2020 of a new diversity, equity, and inclusion department.
What might be the most memorable change in the eyes of many patrons was the approval Rosenblum received from the organization’s Board of Trustees earlier this year to remove all fines for overdue materials, whether new or accrued.
“Lisa’s innovative and compassionate governance has advanced KCLS’ reputation as a nationally recognized leader in public library systems,” said KCLS Board of Trustees President Harish Kulkarni in the release. “Her library legacy is admirable, and she has left a lasting and positive impact on King County communities. We congratulate Lisa on her achievements and wish her the best in her well-earned retirement.”
The KCLS Board of Trustees will hire Rosenblum’s successor. An executive-level search firm will assist with the national search, the release said.