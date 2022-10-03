The King County Council has unanimously approved a motion to help local food banks struggling to meet increased demand amid the compounding impacts of rising inflation, labor shortages, and interest rate spikes.
Council members Reagan Dunn, Girmay Zahilay, and Sarah Perry co-sponsored the legislation.
The legislation asks King County to look at all possible ways to support food banks, Nourishing Networks, and other organizations working to reduce food insecurity by performing outreach to identify what kind of assistance is needed, and then determining what form of aid the County can provide, such as grants or volunteer recruitment.
“It’s no secret that grocery bills are soaring across King County, causing more and more folks to turn to their local food bank for help feeding their families. In turn, our food banks need a little help so they can meet those increasing needs as operating costs rise,” Dunn said in a press statement. “I am grateful to my colleagues on the Council for unanimously supporting this legislation so that we can amplify the efforts of the organizations that are working day in and day out to serve those in our communities who are struggling to make ends meet.”
According to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index report for Seattle in August 2022, inflation is up more than 8 percent from 2021. Food prices have jumped 10.8 percent from a year ago, led by a 13.4 percent increase in the cost of groceries. The report also detailed how energy prices increased 20 percent percent over the year, largely due to the 24.3 percent increase in gas prices.
