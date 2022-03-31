King County Executive Dow Constantine has announced the launch of a new program providing a mobile shower to people experiencing homelessness in Seattle, Kent, and Renton.
The announcement of this effort, which will bring health and hygiene resources to unsheltered folks in the region, is part of a partnership with Clean the World, a global leader in water, sanitation, hygiene, and sustainability.
Purchased with American Rescue Plan funds, the mobile shower is part of a larger set of key initiatives laid out last year to help individuals experiencing homelessness, a release said. Currently, the mobile shower makes visits to sites in North Seattle, downtown Seattle, South Seattle, and South King County.
“The ability to bathe is basic to human dignity, and something most of us are fortunate to be able to take for granted. The launch of this mobile shower with our partners at Clean the World gives people the chance to feel refreshed, gain confidence, and live healthy lives,” said Constantine in a release. “The additional funds from Congress for this project are greatly appreciated as we look to identify strategies big and small to support those experiencing homelessness across our region.
The program is expected to expand to additional locations throughout the year. The new shower trailer is self-contained and can provide 250 showers each week. Hygiene kits, which include soap, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste, and a towel, are provided to those using the services.
People experiencing homelessness will also soon be able to access some wrap-around services at partner host sites that may consist of mental health or substance abuse assessments, food assistance, help getting identification, clean clothes, healthcare, veterinary care for animals, job placement training, and housing assistance.
Learn more here.