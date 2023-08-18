Apartment sales volume in the Seattle and Puget Sound region rose in the second quarter over the first, but the first half of the year saw a more than 50% drop from previous averages, according to Kidder Mathews’ latest research on regional apartment markets.
The report examines the submarkets of Seattle, North King County, East King County, South King County, Snohomish County, Pierce County, and Kitsap County.
Rental rates across the region remain largely flat with some markets showing 2% to 3% growth compared to the last quarter — but still posted declines compared to 12 months ago, according to a news release on the report examining data through the second quarter.
“The attractiveness of Puget Sound — for both employees and employers — keeps the market afloat as far as jobs and incomes are concerned. At the same time, apartment investors continue to wait to find a bottom, which massively affects sales volume,” Dylan Simon, who leads Kidder Mathews’ multifamily team with Jerrid Anderson, said in the release.
The Q3 2023 Apartment Market Dynamics report analyzes current market trends and 17 years of historical data for rental and vacancy rates and sales across the four counties.
Pierce County
There were 11 building sales in the second quarter, down 42% from a year ago, with sales volume totaling $123 million, down 52% from 2Q 2022. Price per unit was $202,000, down from $234,00 in 2Q 2022. Price per square foot was $215, down from $270 in 2Q 2022.
Rent on five- to 50-unit buildings was $1,152, up 2% from a year ago. Vacancy was 5.3% in 2Q 2023, up from 4.1% in 2Q 2022. For buildings of 50-plus units, rent was $1,676, down 1% from a year ago. Vacancy was 7.1%, up from 5.2%.
South King County
There were four building sales in the second quarter of 2023, down 67% from 2Q 2022, with sales volume totaling $55 million, down 77% from a year ago. Price per unit was $217,000, down 13% from 2Q 2022. Price per square foot was $279 in 2Q 2023, down 8% from 2Q 2022.
Rent on five- to 50-unit buildings was $1,254, up 2% from 2Q 2022. Vacancy was 4.3%, up from 3.1% a year ago. For buildings of 50-plus units, rent was $1,864, down 1% from 2Q 2022. Vacancy was 5.2%, up from 4.2% a year ago.
Kitsap County
There were no sales in the second quarter of 2023 versus two in 2Q 2022, when sales volume was $3 million. Price per unit in 2Q 2022 was $179,000, and price per square foot was $165.
Rent on five- to 50-unit buildings was $1.456 in second quarter 2023, down 0.2% from 2Q 2022. Vacancy was 6.3%, up from 3.4% a year ago. For buildings of 50-plus units, rent was $1,751, down from $1,867 a year ago. Vacancy was 13.2%, up from 4.9% in 2Q 2022.
