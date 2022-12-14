Independent commercial real estate firm Kidder Mathews arranged the $23.5 million sale of Highland Green Apartments in Kent, the firm announced recently.
The seller was a private family that owned the property for more than 20 years. Dylan Simon, Brandon Lawler, and Jerrid Anderson of the Simon and Anderson team — a multifamily investment group based in Kidder Mathews’ Seattle headquarters — represented the seller.
The buyer is a California-based company with holdings nationwide. Kidder Mathews sourced the buyer and was the only broker involved in the transaction.
Highland Green Apartments were built in 1991 and is a garden-style apartment complex totaling 96 units. A sales price of nearly $245,000 per unit proves continued investor demand for apartments in Kent, the release noted. The property attracted a large pool of buyers, with more than 14 groups offering to purchase the property.