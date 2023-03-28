The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber has announced that local journalist Angela Poe Russell will be the keynote speaker for the upcoming Pierce County Outlook Luncheon and Expo.
The luncheon, scheduled for 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on May 4, will convene regional leaders to share insights for businesses on Pierce County’s current commercial and cultural climate.
Leaders from a wide array of critical local sectors will speak on pressing issues including economic development, cyber security, equitable opportunities, public safety, and workforce development.
As the keynote speaker, Russell will bring her storytelling ability and years of experience to the event. She most recently co-hosted the primetime television show “Evening” on KING 5 and, before that, “Take 5,” also on KING 5.