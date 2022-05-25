KeyCorp has released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report and, as part of the report, announced that it has surpassed the five-year goals of its National Community Benefits Plan.
Through the plan, Key has provided more than $26 billion focused on economic access and equity, the company stated. The scope of these investments and lending included affordable housing, home lending, small business lending, and transformative philanthropy targeted toward workforce development, education, and safe, vital neighborhoods for underserved communities and populations.
In the South Puget Sound market, KeyBank has invested through the plan more than $495 million since 2017. This includes the following investments made through Dec. 31, 2021:
- More than $159 million in affordable housing and community development projects;
- More than $73 million in small business loans to businesses that are part of low- and-moderate income communities;
- More than $261 million in mortgage lending to low- and moderate-income communities in South Puget Sound; and
- More than $495,000 in transformational philanthropic investments in neighborhoods in South Puget Sound.