KeyBank’s Key4Women is kicking off Women’s History Month with a March 1 webinar featuring guest speaker Cheryle Jackson. Jackson is the founder of Grit and Grace, The Movement, and the CEO of telehealth company MyOwnDoctor.
The free, one-hour virtual event begins at 9 a.m. Pacific Time. Those interested in attending can register online by Feb. 28.
The webinar will discuss why practicing grace along with grit is the answer to sustaining success and living a life you desire, a release said.
Jackson has served as a C-suite executive at a global aviation company, CEO of the Chicago Urban League, a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by President Barack Obama, communications director for an Illinois Governor, and a vice president at National Public Radio. In 2018, she founded Grit and Grace, The Movement, a women’s empowerment, coaching, and media company. In 2020, she became CEO of MyOwnDoctor, a telehealth company that offers culturally specific care with platforms Black Telehealth and LatinX Telehealth.
“Key4Women is about empowering women, which is what Cheryle embodies in her work throughout her career,” said Key4Women leader Rachael Sampson in a prepared statement. “Our attendees are going to walk away feeling energized to take on and overcome challenges that will drive them to success.”