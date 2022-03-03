KeyBank has donated $75,000 to the Tacoma Urban League to bolster its Small Business Navigator Program, a resource designed to support Black entrepreneurs and expand their businesses, according to an announcement this week.
The money will help fund services that include completing grant and loan applications, technical support, coaching, mentoring, and workshops to address other key skills.
The programs will be offered through the Tacoma Urban League’s Black Empowerment Center, which aims to increase the net worth of African Americans in Tacoma by offering culturally anchored classes, activities, and services that strengthen financial capability. The center works to bridge the gap between the Black community in Tacoma and the public and private sectors to improve civic engagement by African Americans, increase advocacy, and support racial and cultural pride by participants, according to a news release from the Tacoma Urban League and KeyBank.
“KeyBank’s mission is to help our communities thrive, and nowhere is that more important than in underserved communities that often lack access to business expertise and funding,” South Puget Sound Market President Brian Marlow said in the release. “We are delighted to partner with Tacoma Urban League as they support our neighbors who are creating opportunities for self-sufficiency and striving for economic independence.”
“The long-term impact of the Black Empowerment Center is to increase the net worth of African Americans in Tacoma,” said T’wina Nobles, president and CEO of Tacoma Urban League. “The economic disparity for African Americans is so severe — which is why the Black Empowerment Center emphasizes assistance to Black people — the investment must match the problem. We are grateful for KeyBank’s partnership and understanding that we have so much more work to do.”