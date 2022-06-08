Kent United Methodist Church has announced that it is looking to reduce its annual energy costs, as well as reduce its carbon footprint, with the help of a $102,000 solar energy grant from Puget Sound Energy.
The grant was provided through PSE’s Green Power and Solar Choice programs to help the church install a new solar array.
“This grant will help us to take the next step in our transition to renewable energy, while partnering with PSE to further educate our congregation, our wider community, United Methodist Churches in the Pacific Northwest and across our country,” said Jim Head-Corliss, lead pastor at Kent UMC, in a press statement. “We look forward to sharing the positive benefits of renewable energy with a diverse range of faith communities in the greater Kent area.”
Kent UMC will have a 40 kW DC-size solar array installed providing an estimated 41,348 kWh per year, which will help Kent UMC offset nearly 75 percent of its annual energy use.
Kent UMC is one of 13 organizations and tribes across PSE’s service area receiving a portion of nearly $1 million in total grant funding, awarded in December 2021, allowing them to install new solar projects.
In addition to the nearly $1 million in grants awarded for installation this year, PSE has provided an additional $2.4 million in grant funding for 35 local projects over the last four years. PSE’s Green Power Solar Grant program will open for applications to its next competitive funding cycle in late June 2022.