Kent developer Davis Property & Investment (DPI) has filed pre-application documents with the City of Tacoma to develop a warehouse — Davis Barn — east of Thea Foss Waterway by the Port of Tacoma, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported this week.
The property site itself has served as an industrial site for more than 90 years.
The proposed project will spread out across 1.1 acres of land and will, once renovated, be around 26,000 square feet and 35 feet high.
According to the Journal, Davis Barn construction is slated to start in August. In addition to recently acquiring the former Tacoma News Tribune building with plans to redevelop it into an industrial warehouse, DPI lists 19 industrial buildings on its website. Ten of those are fully leased, with most based in the South Sound, the Journal noted.