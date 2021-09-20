Kent Community Foundation Creates Afghan Fund

Kent Community Foundation (KCF) is launching the Afghan Crisis Fund to support refugees in the greater Kent area.
KCF is hosting a fundraiser at the Olive Tree Mediterranean Restaurant on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. According to a release, the Afghan Crisis Fund aims to provide meals, medical treatment, basic resources, and more to the hundreds of people arriving in Kent from Afghanistan.
“After talking with several of the resettlement agencies and support groups focused on helping the incoming Afghans, we know there are many gaps,” said Dave Mitchel, interim executive director of the Kent Community Foundation, in a prepared statement. “We plan to use money from this fund to enable local nonprofits to fill the gaps and better serve the people being relocated here.”
In the release, Zana Abdulaziz — co-owner of Olive Tree, member of the KCF Board, and a first-generation Kurdistan immigrant — promises a minimum of $1,000 from the proceeds purchased at the fundraiser to the Afghan Crisis Fund.
Nonprofits can apply for grants from the KCF’s Afghan Crisis Fund and the community can make donations by accessing the KCF webpage here.