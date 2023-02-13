Airways Brewing’s The Bistro & Beer Garden, located in downtown Kent, is gearing up for summer with a patio expansion. Construction is expected to wrap up in June, just in time for the warmer weather.
“After much fanfare and delay, our patio expansion project at The Bistro & Beer Garden in downtown Kent is about to get underway,” Airways Brewing said in an email via the Kent Reporter. “For those of you who haven’t heard what’s happening, our entire patio is getting ripped up and repoured; a permanent, heated covering will be installed; a second kitchen and grill station for extra cooking capacity is being built; and new fencing and landscaping put in.”
Airways Brewing’s first location, the Tap Room & Brewery, opened in March 2010. The Bistro & Beer Garden opened in 2011.
In 2016, the restaurant at The Bistro & Beer Garden expanded with a new kitchen and additional seating was added to the patio.