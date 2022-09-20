The King County Library System (KCLS) celebrated on Sept. 17 the opening of its second Makerspace at the Federal Way Library.
Grand opening festivities included live music from Decatur Jazztet, music from DJ Joy, demonstrations from KidsQuest Children’s Museum and The Museum of Flight, and more.
The first Makerspace opened at the Bellevue Library in April 2018. KCLS' Makerspaces provide free hands-on learning opportunities to explore emerging technologies from engineering, robotics, coding, and 3D printing to sewing and music production. These hubs also help support out-of-school learning to improve science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills.
“Makerspaces provide opportunities for community members to learn, create, collaborate, and explore together,” said KCLS executive director Lisa Rosenblum in a press statement. “We look forward to fostering lasting connections and meaningful interactions centered on the idea of ‘making,’ and thank the KCLS Foundation for their generous support.”
The Makerspaces at the Bellevue and Federal Way Libraries were made possible with support from the King County Library System Foundation.