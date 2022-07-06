June Housing Shows ‘Move Toward a More Balanced Market’

Western Washington’s housing market continued adjusting toward more balance in June, with Northwest MLS (NWMLS) brokers reporting more inventory, double-digit drops in pending and closed sales, and the smallest year-over-year increase in prices since June 2020.
“What the changes mean in general terms are more houses on the market, longer market times, stabilizing home prices, fewer showings and open house visitors, fewer offers at one time, and more price adjustments,” Frank Wilson, Kitsap regional manager at John L. Scott Real Estate, said in a NWMLS news release.
In the South Sound, new listings of single-family homes and condominiums added in June rose in Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, Mason, Grays Harbor, and Lewis counties from June 2021. Total active listings in each county also rose, including rising 134.3 percent in Pierce, 157.3 percent in Thurston, and 110.4 percent in Kitsap from a year ago.
Meanwhile, pending and closed sales of homes and condos fell in each county from a year ago, with the exception of closed sales being flat in Grays Harbor County.
“While there was a decrease in closed and pending sales in June, there is no reason to panic as we continue to move toward a more balanced market,” John Deely, executive vice president of operations at Coldwell Banker Bain, said in the news release, referring to systemwide totals for the 26-county NWMLS region. “Having the standing active inventory rise above the closed and pending categories in June means we are finally building inventory, which is healthy for the marketplace. It slows down the steep price appreciation we have been seeing and provides a bit more time for buyers to look at more properties.”
The latest NWMLS report shows systemwide prices for homes and condos combined rose about 10.4 percent, from a median price of $589,000 to $650,000 last month. On a percentage basis, that is the smallest year-over-year gain since June 2020, when prices rose around 5.7 percent, the release said.
In South Sound, median sales prices of homes and condos combined hit $750,000 in Pierce County, up 11.2 percent from June 2021; $603,025 in Kitsap County, up 19.4 percent; and $520,000 in Thurston County, up 11.4 percent. For Mason, the median was $460,000, up 24 percent; Grays Harbor hit $375,000 up 17.2 percent; and Lewis hit $450,000, up 20 percent.
Deely acknowledged prices are leveling out systemwide, but said, “We are still not a buyer’s market by far.”
Looking at South Sound single-family homes only, the median sales price was $568,575 in Pierce, up 10.2 percent from a year ago; $600,000 in Kitsap, up 17.7 percent; and $525,000 in Thurston, up 11.7 percent. For Mason, the median was $462,500, 24.2 percent; Grays Harbor hit $379,000, up 14.9 percent; and Lewis hit $450,000, up 20 percent.
Windermere chief economist Matthew Gardner believes the market is trending back to some sense of normalcy.
“The increase in listings has started to slow the rabid pace of price gains that we have experienced. This is a good thing, not a cause for concern,” he said in the release.