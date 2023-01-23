Banking veteran Kerri Schroeder has joined JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., as managing director and Pacific Northwest region manager for the middle market banking and specialized industries business, the bank announced today.
Schroeder previously worked at Bank of America, where her latest role was as market president of Seattle, and national commercial credit executive for the health care, education, and nonprofit banking group. She worked at Band of America from 1999 until last November.
In her new role, Schroeder will lead teams of commercial bankers in providing strategic guidance and financial services to businesses across Washington, Oregon, and Alaska. She will be based in Seattle.
“We’re excited to have a leader with Kerri’s background and extensive local network join the team and take the reins for an important region on the West Coast,” Tony Sciarrino, JPMorgan Chase’s Pacific segment leader for middle market banking and specialized industries, said in a news release. “Kerri’s deep understanding of the market and local business’s needs will further propel the Pacific Northwest team in delivering the breadth of the firm’s financial solutions, resources and network to local companies.”
Schroeder’s community involvement includes board secretary of Evergreen Goodwill Industries, board member for the Washington Roundtable and the Washington Bankers Association, and serving on the executive committee of Greater Seattle Partners. She previously was board chair of the Greater Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics with a minor in business administration from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma.