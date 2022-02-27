Johnson Candy Co.'s Careful Craftsmanship

The January-February 2022 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here is the eighth in a series of features about local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders. Read last week's here.
It’s one of the South Sound’s longest-running candy shops, with a story that begins in 1925. Russell Johnson was working at his parents’ shop — Tacoma’s Olympic Dairy, on South K Street — when he decided to start selling chocolates using vintage molds. Two years later, Johnson and his wife bought the business and ran it as a lunch counter that featured candies made from an old candymaker’s recipe.
Johnson Candy Co. continued to thrive over the next three decades. In 1963, the couple’s son, Ron Johnson, bought the business. Ron has carried on the family candy legacy to this day, and now his son, William “Bill” Johnson, helps lead the business. “It’s so rewarding to be part of this Tacoma institution,” said Bill, who started mopping the floors at the shop when he was around 12 years old but didn’t fully join the team until he was in his early 30s.
Bill, now 50, does it all. In addition to running the day-to-day operations of the business, he also serves as the lead candymaker, having picked up the craft from his father.
“He taught me everything,” he said. “He was a very patient teacher.”
Though the candy shop is almost 100 years old, Bill has kept the past alive through tradition.
“We’re a very small business, and we still use the same recipes my grandfather used, and even a lot of the equipment,” he said. “It can be a little challenging at times, but we still really love what we do.”
The business has survived a lot — a world war, a recession, and now a pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic did throw Johnson Candy Co. for a loop, though. The store was shut down from March 2020 through that summer. As things began to open up, Johnson said the store was able to reopen safely.
“It’s been a little rough, for sure. Everything is a little bit harder, but we’re doing OK,” he said.
Above all else, Johnson said he’s extremely proud to be part of his family’s legacy.
“It feels amazing to know we’ve become so important to the community. It feels like we have this responsibility to our customers and the community,” he said. “The reason why we’re still here is because of our loyal customers, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”