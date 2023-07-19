Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s significant impact on the South Sound economy took center stage today at the Thurston County Chamber’s July forum, with speakers highlighting a recent study detailing the numbers.
For example, almost 20% of jobs in Thurston County are associated with JBLM, Doug Mah, owner and principal consultant at Doug Mah & Associates in Olympia, told listeners at the lunch meeting at the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake.
“So when we think of ourselves as a government town, which I know is how a lot of people characterize Olympia in Thurston County, it’s not only a government town, a state government town, it is also a military town; it’s a military community,” said Mah, who is director of public policy for the chamber as a contractor and was mayor of Olympia from 2008-'11.
Thurston County jobs associated with JBLM total 17,655 directly and there are another 10,000 spinoff jobs, or 27,000 total, he said, citing data from a 2022 study by the South Sound Military & Communities Partnership and its program director, Bill Adamson. Mah also is co-chair of the economic development working group at SSMCP and helped guide the study.
JBLM also contributes about 10% of Thurston’s labor income and economic output, Mah said, showing a slide that put the figures at $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively.
Looking at Pierce and Thurston counties combined, total economic impact attributable to JBLM is more than 85,400 jobs, which includes about 30,000 spin-off jobs and 56,877 directly employed, he said. The base also contributes $5.3 billion in new and sustained labor income, $5.7 billion in economic impact, and $487 million in state and local taxes, $74 million of that in Thurston County alone, he added.
“JBLM is a key employer,” Mah said. “It brings diversity and … a diverse workforce to the area, it has significant economic output, and it’s significant for the region. … We shouldn’t ignore something that is significant, and we need to make sure that we’re improving and building on those relationships and that we demonstrate the value of those relationships because JBLM is not only our friends and neighbors, they are also customers and they are clients.”
JBLM is the No. 1 employer in South Sound and No. 3 in the state, SSMCP’s Adamson said.
He showed a slide representing $8 billion in total direct impact from JBLM comprising JBLM payroll, $3.24 billion; Basic Allowance for Housing, $1.3 billion; retiree pay, $1.27 billion; disability pay, $1.48 billion; purchased health care, $113 million; school impact aid, $12.31 million; and contracts paid in 2022, $581.1 million.
Considering veterans, retirees, spouses, and children, about 380,000 people have some affiliation with the military, Adamson said.
There are more than 25,000 military retirees in Pierce and Thurston counties, and 122,000 veterans in South Sound, he said, also noting that Thurston County has the highest percentage of veterans getting disability checks, at about 40%.
David Schaffert, president and CEO of the Thurston County Chamber, said in an interview after the meeting that JBLM’s impact is significant in myriad ways.
“The base itself goes well beyond just the economic component,” Schaffert said. “When you talk about people and human beings that are in our communities, they are our community … being able to support their endeavors both while they're here, or if they retire, or if they come back to the community, that's really part of community building. So they are an integral part of not only the economy and the economic state of our community, but they're also part of how we build community.”