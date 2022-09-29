The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has reopened the Lewis Exchange shopping center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, completing a $72.6 million project to upgrade and expand the complex.
The shopping center serves more than 345,000 military shoppers in the region, according to a news release. The complex spans almost 296,000 square feet.
Authorized military shoppers, including active-duty service members, military families, retirees, service-connected disabled veterans, and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians, can shop and dine at the Exchange at military-exclusive prices and tax-free, according to a news release.
The expanded food court includes Slim Chickens, Subway, Arby’s and Charleys. In the PX, shoppers will find American Eagle, Aerie, Old Navy, and other national brands. Be Fit, sports nutrition, and gaming and furniture concept shops were enhanced as well.
In the mall, the Exchange opened its 100th Starbucks location, the first Petco on a military installation, and its first Bath & Body Works shop worldwide as part of the project. Other improvements include new flooring and lighting as well as a refreshed mall area with a new Military Clothing store; beauty, barber and optical shops; eyebrow threading service; U.S. Patriot Tactical; GNC; Wireless Advocates; a watch and jewelry repair store; Soleil Nail and Spa; The UPS Store; GameStop; Turkish Carpets and Gifts; Auntie Anne’s; a new Class Six; and more, the release said.
A ribbon-cutting on Wednesday marked the occasion and included JBLM Garrison Commander Col. Phil Lamb, Exchange Western Region Senior Vice President Ronny Rexrode, Exchange Northwest Area Regional Vice President Carrie Cammel, and JBLM Exchange General Manager Matthew Beatty.
“This modern store demonstrates the Exchange’s dedication to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the people who live and work here, and the retirees and veterans in the area as well,” Col. Lamb said in the release. “Thank you to the Exchange for being true partners with us and standing with our community to make it better.”
The Exchange started the project in 2018 and construction was completed in phases over more than three years. It was funded by the Exchange, with the garrison contributing $457,000 for the Military Clothing store, and U.S. Army Medical Command funding the $928,000 satellite pharmacy.
All Exchange earnings are reinvested in military communities.
The Fort Lewis Exchange shopping center at Bldg. 5280, Pendleton Avenue MS 46, is open 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information, call 253-964-3161.