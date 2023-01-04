The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced that Janel McFeat will lead Washington’s Statewide Re-entry Council. Her role became effective Jan. 3.
McFeat started her social work career in Tacoma and currently serves as strategic planner/program manager for the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe’s re-entry program.
The Washington Legislature created the Statewide Reentry Council in 2016 to improve public safety and outcomes for individuals re-entering the community. Gov. Jay Inslee appointed 15 members from the community. The executive director is elected by council members and confirmed by the Washington State Senate.
When McFeat was doing social work in Tacoma, she worked with youth coming out of Echo Glen Children’s Center and releasing them to a group home in the heart of the Hilltop neighborhood. She moved into working with domestic violence victims at the Crystal Judson Center (Our Sisters House), later returned to her hometown of Poulsbo, and followed her calling to her native roots to work for the Tribe and help those behind bars.
More recently, as the strategic planner/program manager for the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe’s reentry program, McFeat built relationships and exposed the unfair treatment and disproportional incarceration rate for Native Americans. She developed the Welcome Home program, a nationally-recognized model that serves native and non-native incarcerated people. Her team’s work reduced recidivism by more than 80 percent with their target population, earning the Welcome Home program the Champions of Justice Award for its humane work with those coming out of jail.