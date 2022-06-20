Industrial real estate developer Industrial Realty Group (IRG) has acquired the former U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) site in Auburn and started the conversion to the Auburn 18 Business Park.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“We regularly seek out sustainable projects with adaptive reuse potential. In Auburn, our plan includes both investing in the improvement of the existing campus and creating new, state-of-the-art buildings. It’s an exciting, robust project,” said John Mase, CEO of IRG, in a press statement.
The existing 1.4-million-square-foot campus includes eight buildings — all of which are being renovated — with the government leasing back two of the buildings. New construction plans include one million square feet in eight new buildings, increasing the total square footage on site to 2.4 million.
The property is in a prime location, near Interstate 5 and the intersection of State Routes 167 and 18. It sits between the Ports of Tacoma and Seattle and features dual rail service from BNSF and Union Pacific. The BNSF main switching yard is across the street.