Sage Investment Group is reportedly looking to convert the Motel 6 on Tacoma’s South 76th Street into low-income housing.
Once renovation is complete, the rent is expected to be roughly $1,000 per month for some of the 119 units within the building, per permits filed by Sage.
Emily Hubbard of Sage Investment told Seattle outlet KING 5 that the approach of transforming former motels into affordable housing can help people feel more rooted, in turn, stabilizing the neighborhood.
The group said it had similar plans for its EconoLodge property on South Hosmer Street; however, those plans fell through due to crime in the area.