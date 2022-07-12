The Evergreen State College Board of Trustees appointed Dr. John Carmichael as the official college president last week.
Carmichael previously had been appointed interim president in June 2021. His contract will last through June 30, 2025, and his salary will remain unchanged.
The decision to officially appoint Carmichael as president came after his exceptional performance as interim president during the pandemic and his effective collaboration with executive vice president Dr. Dexter Gordon, a release from the college said. The board hopes that having Carmichael as the official president will offer greater stability to achieve the college’s initiatives.
“He is an exceptionally able leader and has excelled in addressing administration needs and the fiscal challenges the college faces,” said board chair Karen Fraser in a statement. “He has provided excellent leadership as the college has developed new academic offerings, including professional certificates. Carmichael has cultivated strong relationships with Washington’s legislators, current and prospective donors, and community partners. He’s achieved all of this and more while successfully navigating the complexities of COVID-19, which has ensured the safety of students, staff, and faculty on Evergreen’s two campuses.”
Carmichael has a long history with the Evergreen State College, having received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the school before receiving his doctorate from Colorado State University.
Carmichael has been a member of staff at the Evergreen since 1998.