Gov. Jay Inslee’s whirlwind day in windy Tacoma on Thursday concluded mid-afternoon with a tour of TractionSpace, followed by an open meeting at the downtown co-working space with area entrepreneurs who recently had received grants stemming from the Washington State Department of Commerce’s competitive $32.5 million Small Business Innovation Fund.
Some 22 organizations and projects across the state were awarded grants from the fund, including the City of Tacoma and the Economic Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, the latter which received a $1.8 million grant that was, according to the EDB’s website, used to “support the work being done by its partners to bolster BIPOC business across Pierce County.”
Those partners include The Black Collective, Hughes Group LLC, Tacoma Arts Live, Startup 253, Maritime Blue Incubator, and Thursday’s host location, TractionSpace.
“We want to create a space of entrepreneurship for not only the tech all-stars, but also for the regular businesses,” said Don Morrison, partner at TractionSpace. “We’re lighting up the area and highlighting all it has to offer.”
More specifically, Morrison said, the funds TractionSpace received are being utilized to brighten up its historic, multifunctional downtown location at 710 Pacific Ave., to help “share our vision of entrepreneurship for underserved communities.”
Gov. Inslee opened his speech — seated next to the EDB’s Tamsin Bell in front of about 30 partners and others in one of TractionSpace’s open-spaced, high-ceilinged meeting areas — by setting the tone for the discussion: today he was here to listen and gather ideas on how to better small businesses in the community.
“I’m here to listen to ideas you may have on development,” Inslee said. “Tacoma has a really unique asset, which is its history and its buildings — irreplaceable.”
Representatives for various entities and businesses were happy to give Inslee what he was looking for, including those from the City of Tacoma, Aquagga, WhyGrene, and The Black Collective.
“You represent the cutting edge of what we need in the country and state right now. It’s real exciting to hear your stories,” Inslee said. “(Small businesses) are where innovation comes from. That’s why I’m really committed to helping you.”
Inslee, along with his team and his wife, Trudi, was in Tacoma for a series of events, including reading to children at Birney Elementary School during its Famous American Day, in which students come to school dressed as historical figures. He also visited Hilltop Lofts and hosted a roundtable at the Tacoma Housing Authority.
“We’ve had a great day,” Inslee said at the end of the meeting. “The City of Destiny is realizing itself.”