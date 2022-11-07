The Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) approved more than $118 million in pre-construction and construction loans to fund local community infrastructure projects at a recent meeting.
Loans from the PWB’s programs will fund vital public infrastructure across six different systems: streets and roads, bridges, domestic water, stormwater, sanitary sewers, and solid waste and recycling, according to a release.
“The PWB is proud to partner with Washington communities to provide infrastructure funding that supports housing, economic vitality, and the well-being of families,” PWB Chair Kathryn A. Gardow said. “Since 1985, the Board has been providing critical infrastructure financing for construction projects. We look forward to being a reliable funding partner with our communities for many years to come.”
Jurisdictions submitted six applications for pre-construction loans with a total request of $3,839,157. The Board conditionally approved full funding for the five eligible applications for a total of $2,839,157. See the applicants here.
The constructive loans program considered 59 applications, and conditionally awarded funds to 36 construction projects, totaling $115,564,245. PWB awarded a total of $118,403,402 to fund community infrastructure projects across Washington state. See the list of applicants here.
PWB will seek appropriations from the Legislature during the 2023 legislative session and intends to open two traditional programs funding cycles again during 2023-25.