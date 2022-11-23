In light of inflation concerns and high gas prices, Pacific Northwest shoppers may be tightening the grip on their wallets this holiday shopping season, according to a new report from Washington State University’s Carson College of Business.
According to the college’s sixth annual holiday retail report, 39 percent of shoppers are expecting to spend a similar amount as last year, uncovering a decrease in consumer demand compared with previous years (2019: 46 percent, 2020: 42 percent, 2021: 48 percent). Additionally, 32 percent said they plan to spend less — a drop in 10 percentage points since 2021 as spending intentions return to COVID levels (32 percent).
The report surveyed more than 1,000 respondents in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
Of the four generations surveyed (Gen X, Gen Z, millennials, and boomers), boomers are likelier to spend an equivalent amount to last year (up 7 percentage points from 2021). The report also found 37 percent of millennials are most likely to slash their budget in comparison to the 24 percent in 2021, according to the report.
Shoppers are likelier to shop online (81 percent) this holiday season compared with 2021 (79 percent). Of those who plan to shop in person, nearly half are likelier to purchase a product from a company maintaining consistent staffing levels. Inadequate staffing and supply chain issues are among their biggest concerns.
Additional findings include:
- In total, 85 percent of residents noted frustrations with the increasing price for goods, while 65 percent said the unreliability of what’s in stock will have the biggest impact on their holiday shopping.
- Among those who plan to decrease their spending, inflation is the No. 1 reason (80 percent) followed by high gas prices (57 percent) and the possibility of a recession (47 percent).
- 52 percent said a poor in-store shopping experience (not enough staff, staff seem stressed out, etc.) will impact their holiday shopping/spending.
- More residents are shopping earlier this year, stating their biggest motivators are stretching their holiday budget (58 percent) and avoiding sold-out stock (46 percent) and supply chain delays (45 percent).