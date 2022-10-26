As part of a new state program, the Washington State Department of Commerce has granted $850,000 to four projects looking to repurpose industrial waste.
In this first year of the Industrial Symbiosis Program, funded projects range from research and development to on-the-ground implementation. Industrial symbiosis includes waste, by-products, residues, energy, and water. The state program seeks to go beyond waste reduction by turning waste into a valued resource that benefits the producer, and stimulates new business opportunities and profitability.
“We are excited to start this new program in Washington state,” said Chris Green, commerce assistant director in the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness, in a press statement. “These opportunities exist all over our state and demonstrate a spirit of innovation and collaboration, particularly with respect to clean technology that supports our farmers.”
The grant recipients are:
- Inland Empire Paper Company (Spokane): Awarded $250,000 to expand the use of its waste fly ash for the benefit of soil health.
- Qualterra (formerly NuPhY) (Spangle): Awarded $245,416 to produce biochar from agricultural and forest waste biomass while creating renewable energy. The project will also provide mixtures of biochar and fly ash as soil amendments for Washington farmers to maintain soil health and increase crop productivity.
- Myno Carbon (Bainbridge Island): Awarded $250,000 to develop a carbon removal facility in Eastern Washington that will create biochar and carbon-negative electricity. In addition, waste CO2 will be captured with crushed basalt to create a liming agent beneficial to soil health.
- Impact Bioenergy (Vashon Island): Awarded $104,584 to deliver renewable natural gas (RNG) to a local food manufacturing plant and capture waste heat from the facility to manufacture certified organic dry fertilizer.