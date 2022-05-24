Either through retirement or separation, approximately 200,000 active-duty, reserve, and guard service members retire annually, according to the Department of Defense. As the fourth-largest military installation by population worldwide, Joint Base Lewis-McChord holds a larger piece of that pie than most.
Of those at JBLM who transition to civilian life, about half remain in the region. Respondents of a 2019 South Sound Military & Communities Partnership economic impact analysis cited “employment prospects” as the No. 1 reason to remain in the area, followed closely by the Pacific Northwest’s recreational opportunities.
At separation, 80 percent of JBLM service members say they intend on entering the local workforce, while the rest say they plan to pursue a degree or technical training, according to the report. For many of these vets, entering the workforce means launching their own businesses.
After all, the U.S. military has turned out more entrepreneurs than any other organization in the country. After returning from World War II, for example, nearly half of all veterans went into business for themselves, as did 40 percent of service members returning from the Korean War, according to an Institute for Veterans and Military Families report out of Syracuse University.
The traits that service members sharpen in the line of duty — adaptability, creative problem solving, leadership, and risk mitigation, to name a few — are the same skills needed to launch a new business.
The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs keeps a running list of certified veteran-owned businesses in the state. While not a complete picture of all vet-owned entities, the list contains close to 1,800 such businesses in counties statewide — 51 in Pierce, 30 in Thurston, 33 in Grays Harbor, and 24 in Kitsap.
These businesses are increasingly diverse, with veterans filling roles and providing services such as dentist, general contractor, acupuncturist, web designer, and photographer.
One industry that has seen notable growth has been the technology sector. And one such tech enterprise is Tacoma-based Ivy Data, founded by former U.S. Air Force pilot William Flynt. Flynt’s company works to connect real estate professionals with data on more than 281 million homeowners through its Ivy Enterprise platform. The unique algorithm allows users to search for data via a visual map search, a batch order, or a single look-up query. Users can even send an SMS text to Ivy and get a result in minutes.
Though headquartered in Alaska, vet-founded Wind Talker Innovations runs some of its operations from its Fife offices. Launched in 2016 by U.S. Air Force veterans Ryan Luther and Matthew Perdew, the telecom startup’s Osmosis software sits on top of existing communications networks to essentially “put miniature cell towers in the hands of billions of people.” The applications for such a technology could have major impacts in the future of autonomous vehicle implementation as well as in the aviation industry.
Also making waves in the local tech community and beyond is Namatad. Owned and operated by U.S. Navy veteran and former Secretary of the Navy staff member Matt Tolentino, Namatad produces a piece of monitoring equipment known as Firefly, which originally was developed to safeguard firefighters inside burning or dangerous structures.
Recently, Namatad was issued a $1.1 million phase two Small Business Technology Transfer grant to adopt its technology for Department of Defense use.
“We’ve made quite a bit of progress in adopting the Firefly system, which was originally designed for fire (departments), for use by special warfare (units),” Tolentino said. “So, we’ve been engaged with the Special Operations Command to deploy a variant of the system with Special Forces.”
Next, Tolentino and team will fly to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to do a live demo in the field with Special Forces and collect feedback from the troops there. If all goes well, Tolentino said they’ll do a tech transfer, and it could result in a phase three grant.
Though Namatad’s Small Business Technology Transfer is currently out of Fort Bragg, he said there is a great benefit to being based in Tacoma so close to JBLM. Not only does the base provide a diverse talent pool of transitioning service members, but it also is useful for testing Namatad’s tech.
“There are other regiments or battalions — and I’m going to use the wrong (military terms), because I don’t understand Army stuff very well — that are sort of the ‘West Coast variants,’ as I call them here at JBLM,” Tolentino said. “So, for example, we were just able to meet with the Ranger regiment that’s here, as well as the Special Forces group that’s here. And, of course, (we can get) their direct feedback by driving 15 minutes down the road.”
The proximity to the base also means that entrepreneurs, especially those like Tolentino in the tech sector, get to know other veteran business owners in the area, get a beer, and relate to one another. Of his friendship with Ivy Data’s Flynt, Tolentino said there’s a comradery there.
“He’s kind of learning some of the same things that I’ve stumbled through (over) a number of years, and so (I’ve been) able to share some of that stuff,” he said.
Namatad, Ivy Data, and Wind Talker Innovations were three of the companies featured in a series of articles from the Economic Development Board of Tacoma-Pierce County and Startup 253. The series highlights the growth of the technology industry in Tacoma and the rest of Pierce County. Learn more here.