The Tacoma City Council shared yesterday that it is searching for five applicants to fill positions on the Human Rights Commission.
The commission comprises 15 members that each serve three-year terms as representatives of the public, employer, labor, religious, racial, ethnic, disabled, and women’s groups in the city.
The commission aims to investigate and mediate community issues that may result from discrimination on the basis of race, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and more.
The City of Tacoma said in a release that it is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and is seeking committees, boards, and commissions to reflect its diverse community.
For the current vacant positions, BIPOC community members, LGBTQ people, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are encouraged to apply.
Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, Feb. 1. Additional information on the Human Rights Commission is available here.