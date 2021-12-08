The U.S. Department of Housing shared in a release this week that it was awarding more than $52 million in Indian Community Block Grant — American Rescue Plan (IDGBQ — ARP) grants to 49 Tribal communities nationwide to help prepare for and respond to COVID-19.
“(The) announcement of over $22 million in funding to Tribal entities in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington will help build housing, increase access to healthcare, and improve drinking water in 24 communities in our region,” said Region X Deputy Regional Administrator Michael Look in the release. “We will continue to support these and all Tribal communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”
$22 million of the funding will go to tribal communities in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska.
In Washington, recipients are the Port Gamble S’Klallam Housing Authority ($1,035,000 for housing), the Quileute Tribe of the Quileute Reservation ($1,035,000 to purchase a recreational vehicle park for housing), and the Suquamish Tribe ($1,035,000 to construct three housing units).
