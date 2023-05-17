The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced today that it has awarded $12 million in grants to support nonprofits and self-help housing organizations that encourage homeownership opportunities for low-income families and individuals. About $3 million of the grants will go to Washington.
The grants are being funded by HUD’s Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program and, along with the labor contributed by homebuyers and volunteers, seek to significantly lower the cost of homeownership.
“Today, we are investing in homeownership and expanding access to affordable housing to rural communities,” HUD secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a release. “The SHOP program provides a unique pathway for first-time homeowners and underserved groups to buy a home. At HUD, we care about rural America, and these capacity-building grants are further evidence of our commitment.”
Community Frameworks, which is a regional nonprofit self-help housing organization that serves Idaho, Montana, Washington, and Oregon, will receive a SHOP grant award of $3,500,000 and will leverage $5,674,672. The grant is expected to be used to complete a minimum of 113 SHOP housing units.
“Owning a home is a way for families to put down roots in a community, plant the seeds of generational wealth, and increase stability,” HUD Northwest regional administrator Margaret Salazar said in the release. “With these funds, at least 113 families in the Northwest will have a home of their own, and that is something to celebrate.”
To learn more about the awarded grants or about HUD’s SHOP program, visit here.