Plans to design and construct a new downstream fish passage at the Howard Hanson Dam are continuing to make gains.
Recently celebrating an additional $220 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for design and construction, the project marks both a significant investment in salmon recovery and also water storage recovery for Tacoma Public Utilities, a release said. The project is anticipated to be complete by 2030, with construction slated to start in 2026.
"Tacoma Public Utilities celebrates the federal government’s initial investment into our region’s environmental future," Tacoma Public Utilities Director Jackie Flowers said at a recent event commemorating the new funding. "While more funding will be needed to get the project across the finish line, the broad regional support we see here at the Howard Hanson Dam today underlines the project’s critical importance to salmon and orca recovery, all while benefiting Tacoma Water customers."
According to the release, the funding announcement comes after a request from the bipartisan delegation of Washington’s federal legislators for the Army Corps of Engineers to provide funding for a downstream fish passage that would aid salmon-population recovery — an effort that also addresses the increasing endangerment of Southern resident orcas, who rely on salmon as a food source.