The housing market continued adjusting in July, with new statistics from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service showing more listings and fewer pending and closed sales from a year ago, including in South Sound. Prices still rose but at a generally slower pace across the 26-county NWMLS system.
In the four-county Puget Sound region, however, Pierce County recorded the largest year-to-year price increase for single-family homes and condominiums combined, with the median sales price up 12.7 percent. King County rose just 2.7 percent.
“Today’s buyers have their cups finally overflowing with options as residential inventory grows to about two months of supply,” Dick Beeson, managing broker at RE/MAX Northwest Realtors in Gig Harbor, said in a news release recapping the full NWMLS region. July showed 2.01 months of inventory systemwide for single-family homes and condominiums combined. That was the first time inventory has exceeded two months since January 2019.
While inventory has improved, anything below four months is considered a sellers’ market.
“Buyer and seller expectations have changed,” Beeson said. “It feels like things are starting to normalize a little.”
J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate, added in the release, “Buyer opportunities have returned to the Puget Sound market, including increased availability and selection of properties, as well as fewer multiple offer/premium pricing situations.”
Sellers in half the 26 counties accepted full price or above asking price offers. Based on the sales price-to-list price ratio, sellers of homes in Thurston County received 103.1 percent of their listing price, highest among the 13 counties. The other 12 counties where homes sold at or above the list price were Chelan, Clark, Cowlitz, Franklin, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom, according to the release.
Thurston County’s median sales price for homes and condos combined was $500,000, up 8.7 percent from a year ago. For single-family homes only, it was $505,000, up 8.6 percent. The median sales price for a condo was $334,950, up 24.5 percent.
In Pierce, the combined median was $565,000. For homes only, the median was $575,000, up 12.8 percent. For condos only, it was $412,500, up 16.1 percent.
Kitsap County had a combined median of $535,000, up 5.4 percent. For homes only, the median was $538,000, up 5.5 percent, and for condos only, $384,750, up 22.1 percent.
Frank Leach, broker/owner at RE/MAX Platinum Services in Silverdale, said Kitsap County continues to be a hot market, with homes in the $400,000 to $700,000 range drawing multiple offers.
“Open house traffic is increasing, and we continue to see an influx of buyers from the greater Puget Sound region and from out of state who are moving to take advantage of Kitsap’s quality of life and diverse work force,” he said in the release.
Like nearly every county in the Northwest MLS, Kitsap had fewer pending sales than a year ago, down 16.7 percent, but compared to June, brokers reported a 5.9 percent rise in pending sales. Leach said houses continue to sell quickly, with most sellers receiving offers within 15 days, although he expects that to increase as inventory grows.
Elsewhere in South Sound, Mason County had a combined median sales price last month of $409,500, up 5.8 percent from July 2021. In Lewis County, the combed hit $405,000, up 5.1 percent. Grays Harbor County posted a median of $361,000, up 12.8 percent.